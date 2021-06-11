Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$39.72 and last traded at C$39.30. Approximately 47,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 104,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOY. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Spin Master to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.36.

Get Spin Master alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The company has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.67.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.