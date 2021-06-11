SPINDLE (SPD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $179,928.69

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 68.6% lower against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SPINDLE has a market cap of $179,928.69 and approximately $1,110.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,011.35 or 1.00044171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00031888 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.42 or 0.00374165 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00448132 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.05 or 0.00824565 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00061504 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003592 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

