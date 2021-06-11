Spire (NYSE:SR) versus Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Critical Comparison

Spire (NYSE:SR) and Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spire and Stabilis Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire $1.86 billion 2.11 $88.60 million $3.76 20.13 Stabilis Solutions $41.55 million 3.46 -$6.76 million N/A N/A

Spire has higher revenue and earnings than Stabilis Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Spire has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spire and Stabilis Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire 7.32% 11.05% 3.11% Stabilis Solutions -12.19% -8.90% -6.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.0% of Spire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Spire shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 77.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spire and Stabilis Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire 0 4 7 0 2.64 Stabilis Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00

Spire currently has a consensus price target of $76.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.40%. Stabilis Solutions has a consensus price target of $0.40, suggesting a potential downside of 95.31%. Given Spire’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Spire is more favorable than Stabilis Solutions.

Summary

Spire beats Stabilis Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spire

Spire Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers. In addition, the company engages in the transportation of propane through its propane pipeline; compression of natural gas; risk management; and other activities. Further, it provides physical natural gas storage services. The company was formerly known as The Laclede Group, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Inc. in April 2016. Spire Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services. It also provides electrical and instrumentation construction, and installation services; and builds electrical systems. The company serves aerospace, industrial, utilities and pipelines, mining, energy, commercial, and transportation markets. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

