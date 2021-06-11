Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $36,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 852,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,844,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,962,905,000 after buying an additional 259,989 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,946,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $987,609,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,803,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $951,595,000 after buying an additional 157,793 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,221,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $783,249,000 after buying an additional 92,085 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.10. 4,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,115. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.81. The company has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

