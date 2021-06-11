Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Sells $5,700,000.00 in Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 100,000 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14.

NYSE SQSP traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.90. 467,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,656. Squarespace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.98.

Separately, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

About Squarespace

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

