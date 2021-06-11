SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.03.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 310.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,993,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after buying an additional 1,507,560 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 11.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 125,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

