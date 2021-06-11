St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,435 ($18.75). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,426.50 ($18.64), with a volume of 509,547 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.74) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,156.67 ($15.11).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,361.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of £7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.35.

In related news, insider Andrew Croft sold 23,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,263 ($16.50), for a total value of £302,235.90 ($394,873.14). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 2,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($16.41), for a total transaction of £37,114.80 ($48,490.72). Insiders sold a total of 27,252 shares of company stock worth $34,423,547 over the last quarter.

About St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.