StableUSD (USDS) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. One StableUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular exchanges. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00057352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00022121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.36 or 0.00759273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00084447 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD (USDS) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

