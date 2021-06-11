Stacks One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.65 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last week, Stacks has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002406 BTC on major exchanges. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $12.65 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00055718 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00153232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00189438 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $407.51 or 0.01100627 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,044.67 or 1.00052177 BTC.

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,938,450 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

