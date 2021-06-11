Stafi Hits Market Capitalization of $15.00 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. Stafi has a market capitalization of $15.00 million and approximately $11.29 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00003648 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00037732 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.63 or 0.00228126 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008308 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00035384 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009776 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

