Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 89 ($1.16). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.13), with a volume of 2,113,762 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Stagecoach Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Stagecoach Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 98 ($1.28) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 91.71 ($1.20).

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £476.51 million and a P/E ratio of -32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.33.

In other Stagecoach Group news, insider Ray O’Toole purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £2,820 ($3,684.35). Also, insider Brian Souter sold 133,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total value of £125,640.40 ($164,149.99).

Stagecoach Group Company Profile (LON:SGC)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.