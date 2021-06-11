Standard Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $7.01 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $7.01 million and $495,059.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00059699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00173129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00195122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.90 or 0.01182368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,921.59 or 0.99920028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,661,379 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

