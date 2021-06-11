Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a growth of 1,305.6% from the May 13th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,809,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,159,000 after purchasing an additional 271,734 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. WBI Investments boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 104,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 59,319 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Star Group by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Star Group during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Star Group alerts:

SGU stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.40. Star Group has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $12.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $604.12 million for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 6.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.