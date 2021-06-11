Starbase Trading Down 33% Over Last 7 Days (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. Starbase has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $10,745.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starbase Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

