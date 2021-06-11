Starname (IOV) Price Reaches $0.0526 on Major Exchanges

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Starname coin can currently be bought for $0.0526 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Starname has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and $246,970.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00057643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.79 or 0.00766919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00084696 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official website is starname.me . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

