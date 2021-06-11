Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 2,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62.

About Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY)

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis. It also develops VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom; and DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase II clinical trials, DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase 1 clinical trial, and DEP irinotecan that is in phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

