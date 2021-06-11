State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 29,706 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,706 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.32% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,513,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,629,000 after buying an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,159,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 69,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATR opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

