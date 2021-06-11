State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 3,418.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in nCino during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 182.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nCino alerts:

NCNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

NCNO stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $22,743,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,308,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,626,070.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,886.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,696 shares of company stock valued at $30,921,715. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.