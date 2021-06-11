State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,967,000 after buying an additional 584,693 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN opened at $58.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LPSN shares. B. Riley raised their target price on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup began coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.73.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $106,253.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $154,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,017 shares of company stock worth $1,494,974. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

