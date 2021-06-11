State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,087 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 20,830 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,878 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 34,915 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 412,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 38,019 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 551.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,577 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.14.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,573 shares of company stock worth $565,947 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

