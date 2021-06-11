State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,320 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6,792.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

NYSE:ATI opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

