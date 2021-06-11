State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,297 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Marten Transport worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at $214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.00. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $223.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.