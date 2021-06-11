State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,343,000 after buying an additional 347,063 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcosa by 3,536.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 893,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,171,000 after acquiring an additional 869,138 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,465,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ACA stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.40. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $68.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,881.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

