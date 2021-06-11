State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at $1,670,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at $1,692,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,068,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,025,000 after buying an additional 237,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

SIG stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.29. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $74.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.68%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

