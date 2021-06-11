State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American National Group were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANAT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American National Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in American National Group in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American National Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of American National Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American National Group alerts:

Shares of ANAT stock opened at $150.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.82. American National Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $157.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.