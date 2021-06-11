State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRNT. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 94.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 16.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $45.66 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.45% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $597,163.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

