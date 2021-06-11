State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 227.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,151 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Cara Therapeutics worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 million. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

CARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,944.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,640 shares of company stock worth $254,592 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

