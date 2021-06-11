State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.23 Million Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROCK. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,135.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 663,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,723,000 after purchasing an additional 609,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $40,222,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,741,000 after buying an additional 422,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after buying an additional 317,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,166,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,801,000 after buying an additional 236,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $74.92 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

