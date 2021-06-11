State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,841 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after acquiring an additional 117,529 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,902 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 555,403 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,963,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,855,000 after buying an additional 65,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,774,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after buying an additional 1,674,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.09. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.