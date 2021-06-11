State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.24 Million Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,452,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $61.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.85.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.98%. Research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $50,155.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $394,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $328,496.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,261 shares of company stock worth $128,908 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWT. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Water Service Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

