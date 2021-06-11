State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.26 Million Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Forward Air worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,159,000 after buying an additional 149,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

In related news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $841,145.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $92.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.48. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.