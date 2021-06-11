State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,120 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,101,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after buying an additional 3,718,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,583 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,628,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,440,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,824 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HL opened at $9.28 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

In other news, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $5,909,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 827,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,382,370. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

