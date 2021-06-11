State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 254.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

NYSE KW opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $21.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $756,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 542,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,098,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $954,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 468,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.