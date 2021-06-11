State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,129,000 after buying an additional 612,537 shares during the last quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,350,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,611,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,100,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,482,000 after purchasing an additional 373,646 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at $28,136,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $50.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.31, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In related news, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,797. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,028. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

