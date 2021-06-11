State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,648 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.81. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

ORA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

