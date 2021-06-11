State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 16,800 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FibroGen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in FibroGen by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 45,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in FibroGen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGEN stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

