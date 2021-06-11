State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 16,840 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,840 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,742,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,725,000 after purchasing an additional 498,202 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,184,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $24,637,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,697,000 after acquiring an additional 46,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CIM. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chimera Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.97. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

