State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 16,910 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,910 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of Rambus worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Rambus by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Rambus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.