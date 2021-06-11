State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 25,600 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

SITC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SITE Centers from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $345,793.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,202,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SITC opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -785.50 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $15.90.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

