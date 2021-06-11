State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,590 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,718 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Wingstop by 6.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.59.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WING stock opened at $146.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 153.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.85. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

