State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,070 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Hub Group worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,970,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $18,854,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,889,000 after buying an additional 304,431 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

HUBG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.77.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $65.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.02. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.57.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.