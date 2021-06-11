State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,080 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1,813.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 172,176 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 14.10 and a quick ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.20.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $100,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $226,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,764,649.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,044,994.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,655 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,326 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSTG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

