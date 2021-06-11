State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,320 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,897,000 after acquiring an additional 237,161 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,873,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,211,000 after purchasing an additional 777,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,492,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. Analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,005 shares of company stock worth $2,089,560. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

