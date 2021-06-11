State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,320 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 58,388 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 266,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,070,000 after buying an additional 24,146 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 36,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,239 shares of company stock worth $8,139,158. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $103.44 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $104.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

