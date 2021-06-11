State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,356 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Plexus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 5.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,504.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,076 shares of company stock worth $1,045,755 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $91.21 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $59.59 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

