State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,550 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $60,038,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,452,000 after acquiring an additional 228,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 94,452 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 944,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,335,000 after purchasing an additional 62,020 shares during the period. Finally, B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,676,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $170.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.47 and a 1-year high of $171.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.59.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGP. Truist raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

