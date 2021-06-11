State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,560 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Workiva by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Workiva stock opened at $98.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.69 and a 52-week high of $114.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $737,319.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,193 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,092.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,922 shares of company stock worth $11,331,141 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

