State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,720 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $95.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.47. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $96.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,862.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,405,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,244 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

