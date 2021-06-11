State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,820 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period.

BECN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.45. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 2.02.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

