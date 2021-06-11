State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,520 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sanmina by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $41.76 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.74.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SANM shares. Argus cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

